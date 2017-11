Amazon has signed heavy-hitters Disney, Expedia and the NFL to its cloud services, the company announced Wednesday.

The contracts are the latest in a series of big wins for Amazon Web Services in the ongoing web services. The company announced Tuesday it had signed Time Warner's Turner Broadcasting unit.

Amazon is revealing a laundry list of new customers this week, also including Whirlpool and Honeywell, coinciding with the company's Re:Invent conference.