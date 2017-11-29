Amazon's cloud chief takes another swipe at Oracle: 'They're a long way away'

At Oracle's annual OpenWorld megaconference last month, top executives from the old enterprise software company were smack-talking Amazon's cloud business. They claimed a workload on Amazon could be nearly six times more expensive than on Oracle's cloud.

CEO Mark Hurd went so far as to say his company was poised to win the cloud wars "bar none."

It was the latest chapter in what's become a war of words between a pair of unlikely adversaries. Who would've thought five years ago that a massive developer of databases and business software would be going head-to-head with an e-commerce giant?

Now it's Amazon's turn, again. Andy Jassy, the CEO of Amazon Web Services, delivers his keynote address Wednesday morning at the re:Invent conference in Las Vegas.

Prior to taking the stage, Jassy sat down with CNBC's Jon Fortt for an exclusive interview.

"I think they're a long way away in the cloud," Jassy said, in response to a question about Oracle's position in the market.