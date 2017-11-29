Bitcoin surges through $11,000 less than 24 hours after topping $10,000

The Bitcoin rally is accelerating.

The digital currency spiked through $11,000 Wednesday morning, hours after surpassing the $10,000 level for the first time. Bitcoin traded at an all-time high of $11,155.20 at around 9:00 a.m. ET, according to industry site CoinDesk. By 9:16 a.m., bitcoin had leaped all the way to $11,377.33, according to CoinDesk.

Much of that incredible gain came just about 12 hours after the cryptocurrency smashed through the $10,000 mark that many analysts had been hyping for months. But few saw it happening this quickly.

All told, it's been an exponential ascent from 6 cents seven years ago and less than $1,000 at the start of this year.

Since bitcoin's market capitalization is less than $200 billion, enthusiasts point out the digital currency could rise dramatically if it draws even a tiny fraction of the world's $200 trillion in traditional financial market assets.

More than 120 "cryptofunds" have launched, including some run by Wall Street veterans, according to financial research firm Autonomous Next. In another move towards establishing bitcoin's legitimacy as an asset class, the world's largest futures exchange, CME, is planning to launch bitcoin futures in the second week of December.