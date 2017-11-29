    ×

    Mad Money with Jim Cramer

    Cramer's lightning round: If you own Tower Semiconductor, ride through this weakness

    • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed.

    Tower Semiconductors Ltd.: "Here's the problem with Tower Semi: it is a semiconductor stock, and right now, they're for sale. If I didn't own any stock, I'd wait a couple days. If I owned it, I'd say fine, I've got to ride it through."

    Momo Inc.: "No. I would not [consider it the new Facebook of China]. I consider it a company that I think is a very speculative situation that I cannot get my arms around, so I am going to say skip it. And Facebook, that's down 4 percent. Get that one down a little more and I think that you could actually buy that."

    New Residential Investment Corp.: "Here's my problem: when I see that yield, an 11 percent yield, that, to me, is a red flag. I don't really know what they own, they're investing in residential housing, who really understands? I'd like to see more of the product and, mostly, I want to see them come on the show and then we can make a judgment."

    NetEase Inc.: "Oh, jeez. Man, that is up 50 percent. It's another one of these companies from China. Let's not take any chances. Let's just cut that one in half and let the rest run."

    Watch the full lightning round here:

    Cramer's lightning round: If you own Tower Semiconductor, ride through this weakness
    Cramer's lightning round: If you own Tower Semiconductor, ride through this weakness   

    Questions for Cramer?
    Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

    Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
    Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram - Vine

    Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    TSEM
    ---
    MOMO
    ---
    NRZ
    ---
    NTES
    ---

    Cramer's New Book

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...