Donald Trump Jr. to meet with House Intel Committee next week: Report

Donald Trump Jr. has agreed to answer questions from members of the House Intelligence Committee next week, CNN reported Wednesday, citing multiple sources familiar with the matter.

The meeting, scheduled for December 6, will be the first time Trump Jr. will take questions from congressional investigators since The Atlantic reported on Trump Jr.'s private correspondence with Wikileaks, an anti-secrecy organization accused of having been used by the Kremlin.

The House Intelligence Committee is one of several congressional committees examining whether the Trump campaign collaborated with the Russian government in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

In November, Trump Jr., a vocal Trump campaign surrogate and the president's eldest son, published Twitter conversations he said he had with the anti-secrecy organization Wikileaks. He said that congressional committees had chosen to selectively leak the material and said he was releasing the "entire chain."

The conversation largely involved Wikileaks soliciting leaks from Trump Jr. and him not responding.

American intelligence officials published a report in January that said that Wikileaks had likely collaborated with agents of the Russian government, including to release information during the 2016 election.

Trump Jr. has also come under fire for setting up an undisclosed June 2016 meeting in Trump Tower with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya. Trump Jr. was told the discussion would cover incriminating information on Hillary Clinton, to which he responded: "I love it."

Trump Jr. later said the meeting was held "before the current Russia fever was in vogue." In a closed door session with congressional investigators, he said "the meeting provided no meaningful information and turned out not to be about what had been represented," NBC News reported in September.

The president's son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner as well as Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort were also at the June meeting.

Manafort surrendered himself to authorities last month after being indicted by the Justice Department for allegedly failing to disclose his work as a foreign agent for the government of Ukraine, among other charges.

Donald Trump Jr.'s attorney Alan Futerfas did not respond to a request for comment from CNBC. A spokesperson for the House Intelligence Committee declined to confirm that the meeting with Trump Jr. had been scheduled.