Dow jumps 87 points to record high as Wall Street bets on strong economic growth

The Dow Jones industrial average and S&P 500 reached all-time highs on Wednesday as investors bet the U.S. economy's momentum would continue.

UnitedHealth and JPMorgan Chase were the best-performing stocks in the Dow, which jumped 87 points.

The S&P 500 traded just above breakeven after hitting an all-time high, as a decline in tech stocks offset a strong performance from the financials sector.

The U.S. economy has picked up steam this year, growing at an annualized rate of more than 3 percent each of the past two quarters.

"There's a lot of momentum" in the U.S. economy and that's being reflected in stocks, said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab. "I can't think of anything other than a black-swan event that would derail it."