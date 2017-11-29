James Altucher predicts bitcoin will reach $1 million by 2020

Self-help guru and former hedge fund manager James Altucher thinks bitcoin will reach $1 million in three years.

Bitcoin surged to a record high of $11,377.33 Wednesday morning, according to CoinDesk. Outspoken libertarian and MGT Capital Investments CEO John McAfee subsequently tweeted that he predicts bitcoin will reach $1 million by the end of 2020, double his previous forecast.

When CNBC asked Altucher if he agreed, he said yes.

"I'll say 1 million dollars by 2020, as well, easily," Altucher said Wednesday on CNBC's "Squawk Alley." "There's 15 million millionaires around the world. All their financial advisors are going to say, 'Hey, buy a bitcoin. You need some exposure."

"There's only going to be 21 million bitcoins minted ever in history. That's also going to drive demand," Altucher said.

He is a Top 10 LinkedIn Influencer, the author of the bestselling book "Choose Yourself" and an editor at The Altucher Report.

Bitcoin was trading near $10,811 as of midday Wednesday, according to CoinDesk.