    ×

    Trading Nation

    One surging bank stock to buy right now

    One surging bank stock to buy right now
    One surging bank stock to buy right now   

    Financials just hit its highest level in over a decade, and Rich Ross of Evercore ISI has one surging name to buy.

    As the markets soared to record highs on Wednesday, the financial sector hit its highest level since Oct. 30, 2007. The move higher follows comments Tuesday by Jerome Powell, incoming Federal Reserve chairman, on potentially lessening regulation on banks, putting the group on pace for its best weekly performance in a year. According to Ross, the rally is far from over.

    "A huge day for the markets on Tuesday, and an even bigger day for the big banks. I'm going to show you why we go higher and pick one stock for you to buy right now," Ross said Tuesday on CNBC's "Trading Nation."

    "Look at this big trading range, moving sideways for most of the year. Yes, you're keeping pace with the market, but outside of this big surge we saw coming out of the election, financials have been very range bound. ... it's been somewhat of a frustrating ride along the way," Ross explained.

    Ross' chart work suggests the XLF has broken out of the trading range and shows promise of continuing the move higher. "We tested and held the 50-day moving average, and I think [Tuesday's] outsized move set the stage for an extension of that advance."

    The biggest banks in the sector have seen parabolic moves this week. Bank of America shares have jumped 7 percent, JPMorgan has soared 6 percent, and Citi and Wells Fargo are both up 5 percent. For Ross, JPMorgan is a top pick in the space.

    Looking at a long-term chart of the bank, Ross illustrated that there was a huge base of support that formed on the chart. "This bigger structural base of support provides the launch pad for a short- to intermediate-term move up," Ross said.

    The stock has broken out of that large base of support and has formed a bull-flag pattern recently, according to Ross. "The impulsive move [higher] takes the form of one of my favorite continuation patterns – the bull flag." Bull-flag patterns are often looked at by technicians as a bullish sign of a continued uptrend.

    "I think the stock can get to $120," Ross added.

    JPMorgan shares hit an all-time high of $104.22 during Wednesday's trading session.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    JPM
    ---
    XLF
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Brian Sullivan

    Brian Sullivan is co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F,1PM-3PM ET), one of the network's longest running programs, as well as the host of the daily investing program "Trading Nation." He is also a frequent guest on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and other NBC properties.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...