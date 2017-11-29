    ×

    Short-seller Andrew Left predicts Roku shares will plunge 40% in debate with analyst

      • Andrew Left debated the red hot maker of streaming devices with an analyst on CNBC Wednesday.
      • "You're talking about an extremely hot market. A highly shorted stock and a note that puts a big target on it. We've seen this so many times," Left said. "I'm sure we'll see the stock trade right back to … $28."
      Andrew Left, Citron Research
      Michael Newberg | CNBC
      Andrew Left, Citron Research

      Andrew Left is bearish on shares of Roku, the maker of TV streaming devices, at their current price level.

      The noted short-seller debated with Needham's Laura Martin about the hot stock on CNBC's "Halftime Report" Wednesday.

      Martin raised her price target to $50 from $28 for Roku shares on Monday, sparking a rally for the shares this week.

      "You're talking about an extremely hot market. A highly shorted stock and a note that puts a big target on it. We've seen this so many times," Left said. "I'm sure we'll see the stock trade right back to … $28."

      In response, Martin said Roku could be "Netflix all over again" in terms of potential upside for investors.

      Shares of Roku traded up 0.4 percent Wednesday $46.63. A drop to $28 represents a potential decline of 40 percent for the stock.

      Left called Roku a "total joke" on social media Tuesday and Needham's bullish Roku research report "irresponsible." The investor confirmed he has a short position in Roku shares Wednesday.

      Roku declined to comment on Left's negative thesis.

      The streaming-media-player maker's stock jumped 68 percent on its first day of trading as a public company in late September.

      Left gained notoriety for successful bets against stocks such as Valeant Pharmaceuticals. He is known for his bearish company-specific reports published his website Citron Research.

