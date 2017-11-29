    ×

    Volkswagen shows off a line of electric vehicles at the LA Auto Show

    • Volkswagen CEO says the I.D. Crozz, an electric SUV, will be on the market by 2020.
    • The I.D. Buzz is an electric update to the classic Volkswagen bus design popularized in the 1960s.
    • "We believe we need to bring electric mobility for millions, not just for millionaires," CEO Hinrich Woebcken tells CNBC.
    A Volkswagen AG (VW) I.D. Buzz camper van drives onto stage during the first media preview day of the IAA Frankfurt Motor Show in Frankfurt, Germany
    Auto shows are where the boldest, most daring, least practical concept cars dazzle crowds with diverse and esoteric visions of the future. But thanks to the rise of electric-only vehicles and driver assistance technology, the cars of tomorrow on display at the 2017 L.A. Auto Show are beginning to look a lot more like the cars of today.

    The Volkswagen I.D. Crozz, a new electric SUV concept from the German automaker, was unveiled on Tuesday. While its hexagonal steering wheel and abundance of exterior lights indicate the flash of a show model over a production car, CEO Hinrich Woebcken said the I.D. Crozz will arrive on the market by 2020.

    "We believe electric mobility is the future," Woebcken told CNBC on Wednesday.

    The Crozz joins at least two other vehicles on the new I.D. line — including the Buzz, an all-electric redesign of Volkswagen's iconic bread-loaf-shaped minibus popularized in the 1960s. The two-tone update features a slightly boxier body and honeycomb fog lights that complement the vehicle's retro-futurist style.

    "Everybody was begging us, 'When do you bring back the microbus?'" Woebcken said. "And now it's coming."

    Tesla has a wide head start in the electric car market, but Woebcken said the timing plays to Volkswagen's advantage. Electrical infrastructure, he said, will be much more developed by 2021, and electric-vehicle costs are likely to come down considerably by then.

    "We believe we need to bring electric mobility for millions, not just for millionaires," he said.

    — CNBC's Phil LeBeau contributed to this report.