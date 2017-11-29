Watch Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen deliver remarks to Congress

[The stream is slated to start at 10 am. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen is speaking Wednesday before a joint congressional panel, where she will provide her views on policy and the economy.

This likely will be Yellen's last time delivering her mandated biannual remarks. Her term as chair expires in February, and President Donald Trump has nominated current Fed Governor Jerome Powell to replace her.

In prepared remarks, Yellen called for Congress to adopt policies that will stimulate the economy. She also said she expects the Fed to continue on a path of gradual rate hikes.

