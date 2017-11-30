Check out the companies making headlines after the bell Thursday:

Despite beating on earnings and revenue and posting strong guidance for the fourth quarter, Zumiez stock plunged as much as 7 percent in extended trading. The plunge may reflect a price adjustment, since stock of the specialty closing retailer is up about 70 percent in the last three months.

Shares of Ulta Beauty fell as much as 5 percent in extended trading, after the beauty retailer issued fourth-quarter guidance that missed analyst expectations. Ulta beat on third-quarter earnings and posted revenue that met expectations.

Shares of chipmaker Ambarella climbed 3 percent in after hours trading, after the company's third-quarter earnings and posted revenue that met Wall Street expectations.

Mylan stock gained more than 3 percent in the extended session, CNBC reported, citing sources, that Amazon held preliminary talks with generic drug makers about the tech giant's entry into the pharmaceuticals.

Five Below shares gained 1 percent after the bell. The company reported year-over-year same-store-sales growth of 8.5 percent, almost twice as much as Wall Street projected. The discount retail chain also beat on earnings and revenue.

VMware shares gained as much as 2.5 percent after the bell, after the company posted third quarter financial results that beat Wall Street expectations. The company partnered with Amazon Web Services last year, pushing shares up close to 50 percent year-over-year.

Shares of Nutanix whipsawed after the company reported financial results and guidance that topped Wall Street expectations. The company also confirmed plans to pivot toward a software-only model. Shares initially dropped as much as 6 percent, but rebounded to traded 3 percent higher.