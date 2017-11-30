Bitcoin is already dwarfing some of the largest financial market bubbles of all time

Bitcoin already has the look of one of the biggest financial market bubbles of all time.
Source: Birinyi Associates
If bitcoin is indeed a cryptocurrency bubble, it's already much larger than the Nasdaq in the late 1990s, the Dow in the roaring 1920s, and silver in the late 1970s.
Birinyi Associates studied bitcoin versus 10 large financial bubbles. Bitcoin showed particular bubble-like qualities this week, surging past $11,000 before trading back at about $9,600 Thursday afternoon. It started November at about $6,500.