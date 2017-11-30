Blue Apron names Brad Dickerson as new CEO

Meal kit company Blue Apron announced Thursday that Brad Dickerson will replace founder Matt Salzberg as CEO. Salzberg will become executive chairman.

"It has been a tremendous honor to serve as the CEO of Blue Apron since founding the company and I am incredibly proud of everything our team has accomplished together in just five years," said Salzberg.

Blue Apron has been been rocked with challenges since going public earlier this year. This meal kit company, which was once valued at $2.2 billion by private market investors, now has a market capitalization of $568 million.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.