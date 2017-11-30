Carl Icahn says SandRidge Energy 'makes a banana republic look good'

Carl Icahn on Thursday blasted SandRidge Energy over its proposed buyout of a fellow driller and its top executive's performance.

"This makes a banana republic look good," he told CNBC's "Fast Money: Halftime Report" on Thursday.

Icahn earlier on Thursday slammed SandRidge for adopting a defensive strategy, which the billionaire investor says is designed to quash dissent from shareholders opposed to the Oklahoma City-based driller's purchase of Bonanza Creek, a Denver oil and gas company.

In a letter to SandRidge, Icahn called the nearly $750 million deal, announced on Nov. 15, "dilutive, overpriced and value-destroying." He seconded the opinion of Fir Tree Partners as saying "the proposed acquisition of Bonanza makes no economic or strategic sense."

Icahn Associates, a closely-followed activist investor, holds a 13.5 percent stake in SandRidge, making it the largest single shareholder.

On Monday, SandRidge's board of directors adopted a so-called "Shareholder Rights Plan" that would block any individual or group from amassing a 10-percent stake in its common stock. It would also prevent big shareholders like Icahn from buying any more shares.

The strategy is what's called a poison pill, an action taken by a company to automatically block events like shareholder activism or a hostile takeover. Icahn called the move a "complete travesty" that "represents a new low in corporate governance."

He specifically took issue with a provision that allows the board to trigger the pill if it determines large investors like Icahn are "acting in concert" with other shareholders. Icahn said the provision is "patently" absurd and clearly aimed at scuppering challenges to the Bonanza Creek deal.

Icahn Associates is prepared to take legal action against SandRidge if it perceives that the board aims to prevent shareholders from communicating, he said.

SandRidge and Bonanza Creek have both recently emerged from bankruptcy, having been swept up in a wave of restructurings following an historic crash in oil prices.