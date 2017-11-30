First Look: An interior design firm is looking for a stylish and creative marketing associate

Nadia Geller is a Burbank-based interior design firm looking to hire a creative retail and marketing associate. Candidates must prove they can create stylish merchandising displays and gracefully field angry phone calls. Some wow with their good taste, while others seem a little stale. Which designer will land their dream job and which will land in the bargain bin?

Check out a sneak peek above.

The Job Interview All New Wednesdays 10P ET/PT

About "The Job Interview"

New series "The Job Interview" takes an inside look at the world where the words you say, the clothes you wear, and even the expression on your face can mean the difference between success and failure. Each half-hour episode of this observational series brings viewers into the room as a real employer conducts real interviews with real candidates – only one of whom will land an offer.