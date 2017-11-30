    ×

    Home Depot and these other stocks have powered the Dow's move from 23,000 to 24,000

    • Higher-priced stocks typically have a bigger influence on the Dow's movements.
    • Six high-priced stocks accounted for more than 600 points of the Dow's 1,000-point gain.
    • Several companies saw price declines in this period, but because most of them were lower-priced stocks, their influence on the Dow was more modest.
    The Dow Jones industrial average first crossed 23,000 intraday on Oct. 17. Because the Dow is a price-weighted index, the higher-priced stocks typically have a bigger influence on the Dow's movements. This again was the case with the move from 23,000 to 24,000, with higher-priced stocks such as UnitedHealth, Boeing, 3M and Apple all contributing the bulk of the gains.

    The one exception is Goldman Sachs, which despite being the second-highest-priced stock in the Dow (after Boeing), contributed only 23 points to the Dow's gain.

    Here's a breakdown of the stocks that contributed the most to the Dow's 1,000-point run from 23,000 to 24,000, based on the closing prices on Oct. 17 to the opening prices today.

    Dow from 23,000 to 24,000

    Biggest point contributors

    These six (representing 20 percent of the Dow) accounted for more than 600 points of the Dow's 1,000-point gain.

    The good news is that this is a well-diversified group, with health care, industrials, retail and technology industries all represented.

    Several companies saw price declines in this period, but because most of them were lower-priced stocks, their influence on the Dow was more modest.

    Biggest point detractors

