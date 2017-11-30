Home Depot and these other stocks have powered the Dow's move from 23,000 to 24,000

The Dow Jones industrial average first crossed 23,000 intraday on Oct. 17. Because the Dow is a price-weighted index, the higher-priced stocks typically have a bigger influence on the Dow's movements. This again was the case with the move from 23,000 to 24,000, with higher-priced stocks such as UnitedHealth, Boeing, 3M and Apple all contributing the bulk of the gains.

The one exception is Goldman Sachs, which despite being the second-highest-priced stock in the Dow (after Boeing), contributed only 23 points to the Dow's gain.

Here's a breakdown of the stocks that contributed the most to the Dow's 1,000-point run from 23,000 to 24,000, based on the closing prices on Oct. 17 to the opening prices today.