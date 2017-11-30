How to pick the right iPhone for you

Apple sells eight different models of the iPhone, ranging from the iPhone SE all the way up to the most premium iPhone X.

As CNBC's gadget reviewer, I'm frequently asked: "Todd, which iPhone should I buy?" It's a tough question to answer, since it really depends on how much you want to spend and what you expect out of your iPhone.

Do you need the very best? Do you prefer smaller screens? Don't worry, I got you covered. Here's how to decide which iPhone is best for you, starting from the cheapest up to the most grand.