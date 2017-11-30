Irish opposition leader on Brexit talks: 'I think they can deliver'

The leader of prominent Irish political party Fianna Fail is optimistic that upcoming Brexit talks will produce some sort of proposal for Ireland regarding its northern border. This marks a starkly different attitude from many other European Union member states and certainly many other Irish politicians.
"I think something will come through. I mean, my sense is that there will be progress made. Whether it will constitute a breakthrough or not, I'm not sure yet," Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin told CNBC on Wednesday. "But I know the mood is a bit better than it was two or three weeks ago."
Fianna Fail is one of Ireland's top two political parties, and its support has been key to the survival of the minority government of Fine Gael, the party currently heading Ireland's government and to which Prime Minister Leo Varadkar belongs. Both parties are center-right and have their roots in the Irish Civil War.