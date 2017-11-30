Trump isn’t welcome in UK after sharing far-right videos, London mayor says

The mayor of London has called on U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May to cancel any plans for an official visit by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The U.S. leader caused outrage in Britain on Wednesday after he used his Twitter account to share anti-Islam videos from a U.K. far-right group.

A spokesman for the U.K. prime minister said the president's actions were wrong but in a sharp response Trump said that May should instead focus on terrorism within Britain.

London's mayor, Sadiq Khan, said in a statement Thursday that Trump's original tweets had betrayed the "special relationship" between the two countries.

"President Trump yesterday use Twitter to promote a vile, extremist group that exists solely to sow division and hatred in our country," said Khan.

The mayor then called on May to cancel any plans to receive Trump on an official visit.

"As the mayor of this great diverse city, I have previously called on Theresa May to cancel her ill-judged offer of a state visit to President Trump.

"After this latest incident, it is increasingly clear that any official visit at all from President Trump to Britain would not be welcomed," he said.

Khan added that the British government should be asking Trump to delete the tweets and apologize to the British people.

It is not the first time that Trump and Khan have clashed.

In June, Trump referred to the number of dead and wounded in a terror attack on London Bridge, and appeared to chide Khan for telling Londoners not to be alarmed.