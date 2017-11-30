Lyft revenue popped 200% in the first half of 2017 — but Uber's still way, way bigger, report says

Ride-hailing company Lyft saw an explosion of sales growth in the first half of the year, according to a report in The Information.

H1 revenue: $483 million, up from $150 million last year (although the numbers aren't quite apples-to-apples from an accounting standpoint)

H1 net loss: $206 million, down from $283 million last year

In other words, Lyft's revenue was up 200 percent from the year-ago period, and sales in the first half of 2017 exceeded the revenue from the entire 2016 period, The Information reported.

That's still tiny in comparison to rival Uber's billions of dollars in revenue in the same period, The Information said, even though Uber was plagued by negative press early this year surrounding its workplace culture investigation.

Lyft's costs went down in the first half of the year, but may rise again by the end of the year, the report said. Lyft is privately traded, and is not required to publicly disclose financial results. The company declined to comment.

