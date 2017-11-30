McCain will support Senate tax bill, boosting its chances of passage

Sen. John McCain will back the Senate tax bill, increasing the plan's chances of clearing the Senate by Friday.

The Arizona Republican was one of the last GOP senators who had not committed to supporting the proposal.

"After careful thought and consideration, I have decided to support the Senate tax reform bill," McCain said in a statement. "I believe this legislation, though far from perfect, would enhance American competitiveness, boost the economy, and provide long overdue tax relief for middle class families."

McCain bucked his party and drew the ire of President Donald Trump when he opposed a Senate Obamacare repeal plan in September.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.