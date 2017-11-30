The future of marketing on cellphones is all about branded content over advertising

The future of advertising via people's cellphones is more about branded content – or ads that look like editorial articles – over internet display ads, a new report by researcher WARC suggests.

Businesses are still grappling with how to advertise to people via their phones, with 380 million mobile devices using ad-blockers worldwide. Consumers are blocking ads on their cellphones in greater numbers than on PCs, with 236 million desktop devices using the software, according to analytics company PageFair's most recent statistics, published in February.

More than half (55 percent) of the North American marketers WARC surveyed cited mobile-based branded content as a main focus of their marketing in five years' time, with 47 percent of those in the EMEA region stating the same.