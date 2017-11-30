Now you can pay your rent in bitcoin

"We lead in innovation, so we saw bitcoin was something that's going to happen and become a standing currency sometime in the future," said Chaim Lowenstein, vice-president of business strategy at ManageGo. "Right now there are types of clients we have, their tenants fit the profile, and we wanted to offer it as the new amenity beyond a fancy gym or a new couch in the building."

Lowenstein said he has already received interest from landlords, if not yet from tenants. The company is marketing the idea nationwide, hoping it will catch on as quickly as the currency has.

Toby Bozzuto said he learned of it this week at a real estate conference. Bozzuto is CEO of the The Bozzuto Group, an apartment development and management company with more than 70,000 units nationally in its portfolio.

"Currently we have had zero interest in paying rent through bitcoin," said Bozzuto, who is still skeptical about cryptocurrencies in general. "You don't know who owns it, and that's the knock on it. It's been considered black market with a dirty reputation.

That said, he is not exactly closing the door on the option.

"If this becomes a consumer shift, like Apple Pay, we are always looking for ways to increase the ease of rent payments. I'm not closed minded enough to say it's off the table," he added.