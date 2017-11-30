The Senate parliamentarian ruled Thursday that a fiscal "trigger," important to winning deficit-wary Sen. Bob Corker's support for the GOP tax bill, will not work under Senate rules.

The setback came as Republican Senate leaders scrambled to finalize a bill only hours before an expected vote. Republican senators are now looking to find new ways to address the concerns of Corker, a so-called "deficit hawk" Republican from Tennessee.

Republican Sens. Jeff Flake of Arizona and James Lankford of Oklahoma are among the other GOP senators with fears about growing budget deficits.

Sen. David Perdue of Georgia said his fellow Republicans are considering future tax increases not linked to any trigger as part of the bill.

Reuters, citing a Republican senator and an aide, said Senate Republicans are weighing whether to make corporate tax cuts in the plan expire in year six or seven.

Reuters contributed to this report.