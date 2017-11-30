Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: SHLD, CMG, MIK, GPS, NOK & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Sears Holdings – Sears reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss and saw revenue come in above Wall Street estimates, but a 15.3 percent drop in comparable store sales was more than double the consensus estimate of a 6.2 percent drop.

Chipotle Mexican Grill – The restaurant chain's shares were downgraded to "market perform" from "outperform" at William Blair, which cites uncertainty stemming from the announcement that CEO and founder Steve Ells will be stepping down.

Michaels Cos. – The arts and crafts retailer beat estimates by one cent a share, with quarterly earnings of 44 cents per share. Revenue fell slightly short of forecasts. Michaels said it was pleased with the quarter despite hurricane-related sales disruptions, adding that customers are responding positively to changes the company has implemented.

Gap Inc. – Citi downgraded the apparel retailer to "sell" from "neutral," following a 40 percent jump in the stock over the past three months. Citi said the company will face more difficult comps in 2018 at its Old Navy unit, as well as other challenges.

Express – The apparel retailer matched forecasts with quarterly profit of 8 cents per share, while revenue beat forecasts. Comparable-store sales fell one percent, but that was smaller than the 2.5 percent drop anticipated by analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters. Express also announced a new $150 million share repurchase program.

Juniper Networks — Nokia denied reports that it was in talks to buy the U.S.-based maker of networking equipment. Sources had told CNBC Wednesday that the two were in buyout talks valuing Juniper at about $16 billion.

Workday – Workday reported adjusted quarterly profit of 24 cents per share, 9 cents a share above estimates. Revenue beat forecasts, as well. The maker of human resources software also raised its full-year sales outlook for the third time.

Box – Box matched Street forecasts with an adjusted loss of 13 cents per share. The cloud software company reported revenue that was above consensus street forecasts and forecast current-quarter revenue in line with analysts' estimates.

PVH — PVH came in 11 cents a share ahead of estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of $3.02 per share. The maker of Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger clothing saw revenue very slightly above forecasts. PVH's results were helped by strong results in overseas markets.

Jack In The Box – The company fell 16 cents a share short of estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of 73 cents per share. The restaurant chain's revenue fell short of expectations, as well. The company called the results "challenging." Same-store sales at Jack In The Box restaurants fell one percent, with a 2.1 percent drop in sales at its Qdoba Mexican food chain. The company continues to evaluate potential alternatives for Qdoba.

Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline — Two new trials for HIV treatments are launching: one involves a two-vaccine combination developed by Johnson & Johnson and partners, while a Glaxo unit is beginning another study of an experimental vaccine.

Amazon.com – Amazon will announce plans to introduce workplace-related functions for its Alexa digital assistant. Amazon is expected to announce details at today's annual conference for its Amazon Web Services unit.

Costco – The warehouse retailer posted a 7.9 percent rise in same-store sales for November, including 8.4 percent in the U.S. market.

La-Z-Boy – La-Z-Boy earned an adjusted 44 cents per share for its latest quarter, one cent a share below estimates. The furniture maker's revenue beat forecasts. La-Z-Boy said it saw a negative impact from the quarter's hurricanes, the California wildfires, and higher raw material costs.

Perry Ellis – The clothing maker matched forecasts, reporting adjusted quarterly profit of 25 cents per share, while revenue beat forecasts.