Trump has a plan to replace Secretary of State Tillerson with CIA director Pompeo: Reports

Rex Tillerson to be replaced as secretary of State: NYT 55 Mins Ago | 01:29

The Trump administration has made a plan to oust Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and replace him with CIA Director Mike Pompeo, two news outlets reported Thursday.

The switch could happen "within the next several weeks," ending a rocky run for Tillerson as the nation's top diplomat, The New York Times reported, citing senior administration officials. Vanity Fair separately reported that Pompeo could replace Tillerson as early as January.

President Donald Trump's ally Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., would lead the intelligence agency if Pompeo moves to State, according to the newspaper. The senator has advised Trump on issues like the Iran nuclear deal and immigration.

It is unclear if Trump has personally signed off on the move, the Times said. White House chief of staff John Kelly drew up the plan, according to the newspaper.