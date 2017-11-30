Futures point to a higher open on Wall Street, as OPEC, tax news takes center stage

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a positive open Thursday, lifted by a strong performance from Wall Street in the previous session, as investors geared up for an all-important OPEC meeting.

In the previous session, the Dow Jones industrial average closed at an all-time high as market-watchers bet the U.S. economy's momentum would continue, following positive GDP data. Another area that has boosted markets is recent news that the Senate took a step towards passing a bill aimed at reforming the U.S. tax code on Tuesday.

With the Senate Budget Committee having approved the Senate's tax plan, this brings the upper chamber closer to a floor vote, slated to occur Thursday. Investors have been eagerly awaiting tax reform since last year's election, yet doubts over whether the Republican-led Congress could achieve this before the year is out continues to weigh on sentiment.

Aside from tax, investors will be paying close attention to data. Jobless claims and personal income data are set to come out at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by Chicago PMI data at 9:45 a.m. ET.

Elsewhere, OPEC ministers are meeting in Vienna, where the oil cartel is set to discuss whether it will extend production cuts to cover the whole of 2018. Consequently, oil prices will be of key importance to investors during the day's trade, with prices currently trading higher in early trade.