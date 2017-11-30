Your first trade for Thursday November 30

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Pete Najarian was a buyer of ETRADE Financial (ETFC).

Tim Seymour was a buyer of Nike (NKE).

Brian Kelly was a seller of Bitcoin (BTC=).

Guy Adami was a buyer of Tenet Healthcare Group (THC).

