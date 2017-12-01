    ×

    Bell Ringer

    Chemours rang the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange

    • Chemours rang the closing bell at New York Stock Exchange
    • Company hosted its first investor day in New York City

    Chemours rings the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange
    Chemours rang the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange   

    In celebration of its first investor day, Chemours rang the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange.

    Headquartered in Delaware, the global chemical company has three reporting segments including titanium technologies, floroproducts and chemical solutions.

    Chief Executive Mark Vergnano said the company sees continued strength across the three segments. He also said 2018 will be a great year with adjusted EBITDA expected to be between $1.7 and $1.85 billion.

    Vergnano also announced a five-times increase in quarterly dividend and $500 million share repurchase plan, extending through through the end of 2020.

    Chemours has more than 7,000 employees and 45 manufacturing and lab sites worldwide. It serves customers in the auto, paints, plastics, electronics, energy, and telecommunications sectors in over 130 countries.

    The Chemours Company was spun off from DuPont in 2015 and trades under ticker symbol CC. Shares rose almost one-percent on Friday.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    CC
    ---

    More From Bell Ringer

    Latest Special Reports

    • My Success Story

      Get inspired by My Success Story which profiles how people achieve their financial goals.

    • Global Investing Hot Spots

      A globe-trotting look at the world of investing, from developed Europe and Asia trends to the least-traveled frontier markets.

    • CNBC First Class

      High-end travel companies are pulling out all the stops to cash in on top clients.

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...