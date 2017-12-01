Chemours rang the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange 1 Hour Ago | 00:31

In celebration of its first investor day, Chemours rang the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange.

Headquartered in Delaware, the global chemical company has three reporting segments including titanium technologies, floroproducts and chemical solutions.

Chief Executive Mark Vergnano said the company sees continued strength across the three segments. He also said 2018 will be a great year with adjusted EBITDA expected to be between $1.7 and $1.85 billion.

Vergnano also announced a five-times increase in quarterly dividend and $500 million share repurchase plan, extending through through the end of 2020.

Chemours has more than 7,000 employees and 45 manufacturing and lab sites worldwide. It serves customers in the auto, paints, plastics, electronics, energy, and telecommunications sectors in over 130 countries.

The Chemours Company was spun off from DuPont in 2015 and trades under ticker symbol CC. Shares rose almost one-percent on Friday.