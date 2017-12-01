    ×

    Mad Money with Jim Cramer

    Cramer's lightning round: Under Armour might just turn around

    • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed.

    Under Armour: "There will be no takeover here because they have different classes of stock. What I do think will happen is, after a couple of quarters, they're going to come out of this because [CEO] Kevin Plank is re-focused. But boy, they've got a lot of personnel changes, and I can't have great conviction when I see that much personnel change. I really can't. I wish I could."

    IBM: "I think IBM is trying to bottom here. I think you've got Warren Buffett out there selling it. I think it's a breakout quarter because they're going to shift to new mainframes."

    Workday: "I actually liked the quarter. Did it deserve to sell off like this? Eh, you know what? All the high-multiple tech stocks are selling off. But I think if you had to start a position, I would start it right here."

    NextEra Energy: "NextEra is a great utility and I like them very much. It's a good stock."

    Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile: "Sociedad Quimica is a good company, but it's not as good as the ones that I recommended [as electric car plays]. It just really isn't."

    Watch the full lightning round here:

    Cramer's lightning round: Under Armour might just turn around
    Cramer's lightning round: Under Armour might just turn around   

    Questions for Cramer?
    Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

    Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
    Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram - Vine

    Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    UAA
    ---
    IBM
    ---
    WDAY
    ---
    NEE
    ---
    SQM-X.A-CL
    ---

    Cramer's New Book

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...