    ×

    Trading Nation

    When it comes to 2018 investing, ‘boring’ is better, portfolio manager says

    Here's how investors should position themselves in 2018
    Here's how investors should position themselves in 2018   

    Now that we're in December, one portfolio manager says the best way to position oneself in the new year is with a combination of passive and active investment.

    Plus, said Chad Morganlander, portfolio manager at Washington Crossing Advisors, getting into "boring, quality names" with rising dividends will benefit investors most. Here's why.

    • With tactical asset allocation, passive vehicles like exchange-traded funds offer exposure to broader markets.
    • At the same time, active management and picking low-volatility stocks that will outperform in times of market turbulence are the way to go, he said.
    • He recommends health-care and consumer discretionary stocks, specifically Hormel, Dr Pepper, Amgen and Abbott Laboratories.

    Bottom line: A mixture of active and passive investments and so-called "boring" stocks will prove to be a smart investment strategy in 2018, according to Chad Morganlander.

    Disclosure: Morganlander's firm owns shares of Hormel, Dr. Pepper, Amgen and Abbott Labs. He does not own them personally.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    HRL
    ---
    ABT
    ---
    AMGN
    ---
    DPS
    ---
    HOG
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Brian Sullivan

    Brian Sullivan is co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F,1PM-3PM ET), one of the network's longest running programs, as well as the host of the daily investing program "Trading Nation." He is also a frequent guest on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and other NBC properties.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...