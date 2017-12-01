When it comes to 2018 investing, ‘boring’ is better, portfolio manager says

Here's how investors should position themselves in 2018 3 Hours Ago | 01:22

Now that we're in December, one portfolio manager says the best way to position oneself in the new year is with a combination of passive and active investment.

Plus, said Chad Morganlander, portfolio manager at Washington Crossing Advisors, getting into "boring, quality names" with rising dividends will benefit investors most. Here's why.

With tactical asset allocation, passive vehicles like exchange-traded funds offer exposure to broader markets.

At the same time, active management and picking low-volatility stocks that will outperform in times of market turbulence are the way to go, he said.

He recommends health-care and consumer discretionary stocks, specifically Hormel, Dr Pepper, Amgen and Abbott Laboratories.

Bottom line: A mixture of active and passive investments and so-called "boring" stocks will prove to be a smart investment strategy in 2018, according to Chad Morganlander.

Disclosure: Morganlander's firm owns shares of Hormel, Dr. Pepper, Amgen and Abbott Labs. He does not own them personally.