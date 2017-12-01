Full statement: Michael Flynn says he will cooperate with Mueller's Russia probe

Former national security advisor Michael Flynn said in a statement Friday that he had agreed to cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller's investigators.



Mueller is probing ties between President Donald Trump's top advisors and the Russian government.



The retired Army lieutenant general pleaded guilty earlier in the day to a single criminal count of knowingly making materially false, fictitious and fraudulent statements to FBI agents. He is the first Trump administration official to be charged with criminal wrongdoing in connection with Mueller's probe.



Here's the full statement:





"After over 33 years of military service to our country, including nearly five years in combat away from my family, and then my decision to continue to serve the United States, it has been extraordinarily painful to endure these many months of false accusations of 'treason' and other outrageous acts. Such false accusations are contrary to everything I have ever done and stood for. But I recognize that the actions I acknowledged in court today were wrong, and, through my faith in God, I am working to set things right. My guilty plea and agreement to cooperate with the Special Counsel's Office reflect a decision I made in the best interests of my family and of our country. I accept full responsibility for my actions."