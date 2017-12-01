Signet Jewelers disclosed in a filing Friday evening it has been notified by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau it may take legal action against Signet for its in-store credit practices.

The Sept. 6 notification says the potential action would pertain to Signet's "credit practices, promotions, and payment protection products."

The New York state attorney general, Eric Schneiderman, is also investigating Signet for similar issues under its jurisdiction.

Signet, owner of Zales, Kay and Jared, has long been scrutinized for its extensive offering of credit, particularly to those with low FICO scores. For this fiscal year, 62 percent of its $3.9 billion sales in its "sterling jeweler" business were offered on credit. This division includes Kay, Jared and their respective outlets,

It recently began outsourcing its credit portfolio to help shift credit risk off its balance sheet.

Signet said in the filing it is unable to predict the timing, outcome or possible range of losses pertaining to either claim. It also believes the claims against it lack merit.

Shares of Signet, which has a market capitalization of $3.1 billion, were down 1.52 percent in after hours trading on low volume.