Your first trade for Friday December 1

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of Alibaba (BABA).

Karen Finerman was a seller of JPMorgan (JPM) calls.

David Seaburg was a buyer of the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI).

Guy Adami was a buyer of Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA).

