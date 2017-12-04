Apple AirPods will explode in popularity next year, KGI says

Apple AirPods, the Bluetooth headphones that look a bit like dangling earrings, will explode in popularity next year according to KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
Kuo said in a note obtained by MacRumors that he estimates Apple will ship 13-14 million this year.
Kuo points to Apple's ability to keep the AirPods in stock now — they were hard to find at launch — as one reason for growth. AirPods can be bought with just 1-3 days of shipping right now, he said. "We expect AirPods to remain one of the most popular Apple accessories in 2018, with shipments likely to rise 100% YoY to 26-28 million units," he said.
Apple has not said how many AirPods the company has sold to date.
Apple is planning to launch a new AirPods case that will allow users to charge them wirelessly alongside an iPhone and the Apple Watch, which might make them even more attractive to consumers.