Cboe announces bitcoin futures to start trading Sunday

Cboe Global Markets announced Monday it is launching bitcoin futures trading beginning Sunday, Dec. 10, making the Chicago-based exchange the first to give investors a new way to wager on, and against, the booming digital currency.

The Cboe Futures Exchange plans to offer trading in bitcoin futures beginning 6 p.m., ET, Sunday and Monday, Dec. 11, will be the first full day of trading. Trading will be free through December, according to a release.

"Given the unprecedented interest in bitcoin, it's vital we provide clients the trading tools to help them express their views and hedge their exposure," Ed Tilly, Chairman and CEO of Cboe Global Markets, said in a release.

In a race by major exchanges to offer bitcoin derivatives products, CME announced Friday it would launch bitcoin futures Dec. 18.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission said Friday it would allow the CME and Cboe to launch bitcoin contracts. Cantor Exchange also self-certified a new contract for bitcoin binary options, the commission said.

Bitcoin has surged more than 1,000 percent this year to above $11,000, helped by increased interest from institutional investors. Twenty-four hour trading volume in bitcoin was $6.6 billion, according to CoinMarketCap.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.