Facebook launches a messaging app for children that has parental controls

Facebook is launching a messaging app specifically for kids, but which gives parents control over who their children can chat with, the company announced Monday.

Messenger Kids links to a parent's Facebook account and grants parental approval for chat and video call contacts. Kids open the app to a pre-approved list of friends and relatives and can launch one-on-one or group chats.

"Whether it's using video chat to talk to grandparents, staying in touch with cousins who live far away, or sending mom a decorated photo while she's working late to say hi, Messenger Kids opens up a new world of online communication to families," the company said in a statement.

The new app features a narrower, kid-friendly library of GIFs and facial filters. It's available for the iPad, iPod touch and iPhone. Parents oversee their child's contact list through the Facebook app.

Messenger Kids is ad-free and won't use your child's information for ads, the company said.