Private equity exec killed by tiger shark during Costa Rica visit

A senior director of the private equity firm founded by U.S. Commerce Secretary and investor Wilbur Ross died after being attacked by a tiger shark Thursday while scuba diving off the coast of Costa Rica.

Rohina Bhandari, 49, was a senior director at WL Ross & Co., the buyout fund acquired by Invesco in 2006. She was part of a group of people diving in the area at the time of the attack, according to multiple press accounts.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Bhandari joined WL Ross in 2013 and previously worked at PineBridge Investments (the former AIG Investments) and Credit Suisse. On her Facebook page, friends posted tributes. "Rohina always had a smile, always a kind word," wrote one.

Another Facebook commenter mentioned Bhandari was planning a birthday holiday celebration in the coming weeks.