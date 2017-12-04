    ×

    Here are the tax plan differences the House and Senate still need to figure out

    • The House and Senate have passed separate tax bills.
    • The chambers are expected to go to a conference committee to agree on differences.
    • Among the differences are the bills' treatment of individual tax rates, the alternative minimum tax and the Obamacare individual mandate.
    The House and Senate still have a ways to go before they put a tax bill on President Donald Trump's desk.

    After the Senate passed a tax plan early Saturday, the chambers are expected to vote to go to a conference committee, where they can hash out differences. If the House and Senate agree on a final bill and pass it, Trump can sign it into law.

    The chambers still have key differences to nail down. The proposals treat several significant tax policies differently: individual tax rates, the alternative minimum tax, the mortgage interest deduction, the estate tax and the repeal of Obamacare's individual mandate.

    In a CNBC interview Monday morning, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy took stances on some of those provisions.

