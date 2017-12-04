Schumer and Pelosi will meet with Trump after canceling previous meeting

President Donald Trump is giving "Chuck and Nancy" another shot.

Democratic congressional leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi on Monday said they accepted the president's invitation to meet about year-end legislative priorities. The pair will meet with Trump, as well as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan, on Thursday.

The Democratic leaders canceled another meeting late last month after Trump tweeted that he does not "see a deal" with "Chuck and Nancy" to avoid a government shutdown. The White House and McConnell and Ryan accused the Democrats of grandstanding.

While meeting with McConnell and Ryan later that day, Trump left two chairs empty with Schumer's and Pelosi's names in front of them.