Sterling spikes on news of UK-Ireland border breakthrough

Sterling soared higher on Monday afternoon amid optimism that Brexit talks will break the current deadlock and move forwards to discuss a future trade deal between the two sides.

Britain and the EU have reportedly agreed to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland, preventing what many have called a "political calamity" and potentially severe economic fallout for the Republic of Ireland, for whom the U.K. is a crucial trading partner.

At around midday, the pound hit a day's high of 1.3523 against the dollar after news emerged that Westminster will concede on using EU trade rules for Northern Ireland. The U.K. has reportedly accepted there will be "no regulatory divergence" of the EU's current customs union and single market rules for Northern Ireland after Brexit, according to RTE.

The concession has yet to be accepted by the Irish government, however.