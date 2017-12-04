    ×

    Sterling spikes on news of UK-Ireland border breakthrough

    • The U.K. and EU have reportedly come to an agreement to avoid a hard border in Ireland
    • Sterling hits high of 1.3523 on news of breakthrough in Brexit talks
    • Theresa May's government also conceding to maintain EU customs union rules across Ireland
    Theresa May, U.K. prime minister, left, shakes hands with Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Commission, ahead of a meeting at the European Commission building in Brussels, Belgium, on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017. European Union chief negotiator Michel Barnier told European lawmakers that a breakthrough is likely on Monday in Brexit talks as May arrived in Brussels.
    Dario Pignatelli | Bloomberg via Getty Images
    Sterling soared higher on Monday afternoon amid optimism that Brexit talks will break the current deadlock and move forwards to discuss a future trade deal between the two sides.

    Britain and the EU have reportedly agreed to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland, preventing what many have called a "political calamity" and potentially severe economic fallout for the Republic of Ireland, for whom the U.K. is a crucial trading partner.

    At around midday, the pound hit a day's high of 1.3523 against the dollar after news emerged that Westminster will concede on using EU trade rules for Northern Ireland. The U.K. has reportedly accepted there will be "no regulatory divergence" of the EU's current customs union and single market rules for Northern Ireland after Brexit, according to RTE.

    The concession has yet to be accepted by the Irish government, however.

    'No physical border'

    The Irish and U.K. governments have been at loggerheads over the EU customs union, which exempts all member states from paying customs duties on goods traveling within the union and requires highly uniform regulatory standards. The union has saved huge costs for businesses over time and enabled quicker movement of goods.

    U.K. Trade Secretary Liam Fox in November insisted that the U.K. and its province of Northern Ireland would leave the customs union post-Brexit while somehow avoiding a hard border. The Irish government, meanwhile, asked that Northern Ireland remain in the customs union, believing that to be the only way to prevent imposition of a physical border between Ireland and its northern neighbor, with whom it trades extensively.

    The Daily Telegraph reported the developments this afternoon via Twitter, but there is yet to be any official confirmation of the deal.

    The news appears to have reassured markets that trade and political stability on the island will not be fundamentally threatened by Brexit, and that Britain can likely move onto the next stage of talks surrounding its trade relations with EU states.

    EU officials have been quoted saying there is an "80 percent chance and rising" that a settlement is in site, the Telegraph reported.

    Sterling's key risk for Monday had been U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May's meetings with European Commission President Juncker and European Council President Donald Tusk in Brussels, as she presents proposals for the U.K.'s contentious financial settlement with the EU and the complex issue of the Irish border.

    Why this is a relief for Ireland

    The U.K. is Ireland's second-largest trading partner after the United States. In the absence of the customs union, Irish exports to the U.K. would be subject to WTO tariffs, which are often in excess of 50 percent. Economic modeling by the Irish government has found that this would effectively wipe out 20 percent of Ireland's exports to the U.K.

    This concession by May's government means that EU customs union rules for regulatory standards will remain in place, protecting the free movement of goods between the U.K. and Ireland and ensuring there will be no hard border post-Brexit.

    A draft negotiating text shown to RTE also reportedly says that the U.K. has agreed that the Good Friday Agreement of 1998, which ended three decades of sectarian conflict, will be protected.

    Left out of the optimism is the Democratic Unionist Party, Northern Ireland's leading political party, which has staunchly rejected any deal that gives it a different status from the rest of the U.K. Northern Ireland remaining under EU customs union rules effectively gives it a special status tied to the Irish Republic. The DUP has been part of a confidence-and-supply arrangement supporting Theresa May's beleaguered government since elections earlier this year — its future demands of May will likely reflect its displeasure going forward.

