Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CVS, DIS, AVGO, APRN & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

CVS Health — The health-care company agreed to buy insurance company Aetna for around $69 billion in cash and stock, or $207 per share. The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2018. Aetna shares rose 3.5 percent in the premarket.

Walt Disney — A deal by Disney to buy some of 21st Century Fox's assets is "gaining momentum," The Wall Street Journal reported citing sources. The talks are focused on Fox's movie and TV studio assets, in addition to key U.K. and India media holdings, the Journal said.

Broadcom — The chipmaker announced Monday it will nominate 11 independent directors to Qualcomm's board in the first formal step toward a hostile takeover. If elected, Broadcom's nominees would replace Qualcomm's entire board, which currently has 11 members. The nominations will take place at Qualcomm's annual stockholders meeting on March 6, 2018.

GNC Holdings — GNC shares surged in the premarket after the company announced it had retained Goldman Sachs as an adviser to evaluate alternatives to "GNC's capital structure and other alternatives to enhance shareholder value."

Blue Apron — Analysts at Barclays upgraded the meal-kit delivery company's stock to "equal weight" from "underweight," highlighting the promotion of Brad Dickerson to CEO and a "more favorable" risk/reward for the stock since the company last reported quarterly results.

United Parcel Service — Deutsche Bank upgraded UPS to "buy" from "hold" and raised its price target to $135 a share from $125 per share. In a note to clients, analysts at the bank said the upgrade reflects "secular, e-commerce growth opportunities." UPS shares closed at $120.31 on Friday.

EBay — Analysts at BMO Capital Markets upgraded eBay's stock to "outperform" from "market perform," noting they see estimates for gross merchandise volume growth accelerating further in 2018. They also said they viewed gross merchandise volume estimates for next year as conservative. BMO also raised its price target on the stock to $45 per share from $40 a share; it closed at $35.20 on Friday.

Dialog Semiconductor — The chipmaker's stock was under pressure after the company admitted that Apple, its biggest customer, could design its own chips.