Half the battle of working in a creative field is knowing when to stop. You could have the best aesthetic and solid design skills, but even one missed deadline will make that null and void.

Nadia Geller strives to avoid this hard truth of the industry as the owner and managing director of the award-winning design firm Nadia Geller Designs. She isn't only in the business of making things look good, but is all about pleasing her company's wide range of clients.

That's why she asked candidates applying for a retail and marketing associate position the deceptively simple question: "Is it better to be perfect and late, or good and on time?"

Some candidates aced the question right away, but others had trouble. The ideal answer is good and on time because, according to Geller, "Perfection is not attainable. And if you're late on top of it, people are waiting on you. And that's a no-no."

The lesson here is knowing when to throw in the towel because turning in something late makes even the greatest work simply not good enough.

