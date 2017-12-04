This is the largest round diamond ever to appear at auction   

The largest round diamond ever to appear at auction will be offered in New York this Tuesday.



The rock weighs in at 110.92 carats, and is cut into a fine round shape, fit for a ring or a necklace.



"And if it sells, it'll be the largest round diamond ever to sell," says Brett O'Connor, international jewelry specialist at Sotheby's. It is estimated the diamond will sell for $4.2 million to $6.2 million.



The diamond has a faint brown tint, classifying it as an L-color stone.



The jewel's seller wishes to remain anonymous, but O'Connor is confident the new owner will be anxious to show it off to their friends.



"They'll be wearing it to parties," says O'Connor. "And you can imagine sitting across the table from someone wearing a 110-carat diamond — it makes a big impact."



The stone will be showcased along with some of the world's most sought-after gemstones at the Sotheby's Magnificent Jewels auction on Dec. 5 in New York.