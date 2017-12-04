    ×

    UPS upgraded by Deutsche Bank, sees 15% stock return in next year

    • Analyst Amit Mehrotra upgrades shares of UPS to buy, saying the secular shift toward e-commence makes the current stock valuation cheap.
    • The analyst also raised his 12-month price target on the worldwide shipping company to $135 from $125, representing 15 percent total return including dividends.
    • Shares are up 1.4 percent in premarket trading.
    A United Parcel Service driver moves a package out for delivery in New York.
    John Taggart | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    A United Parcel Service driver moves a package out for delivery in New York.

    Investors should buy shares of United Parcel Service as more people turn toward e-commerce for consumer products and general retail, according to Deutsche Bank.

    Given the ongoing trend to online shopping, UPS stock is a buying opportunity for those on Wall Street looking for a cheaper option, according to analyst Amit Mehrotra, who upgraded shares to buy from hold.

    "Our upgrade of UPS to buy reflects secular, e-commerce growth opportunities and current valuation that we believe overly discounts a heightened investment cycle," wrote Mehrotra. "Ultimately we see two turns of additional multiple expansion opportunity for UPS on 2019 earnings, which together with 3 percent dividend yield implies double-digit return potential."

    Shares were up 1.4 percent in premarket trading Monday.

    The analyst also raised his 12-month price target on the worldwide shipping company to $135 from $125, representing 15 percent total return including dividends. UPS has underperformed the market so far this year, up 5 percent versus the S&P 500's 18 percent since January.

    Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on UPS last month with a buy rating, citing a strong international outlook and overblown worries about Amazon's foray into airfreight and logistics.

