Blackstone's Schwarzman on tax reform: 'This is a whopper'

Steve Schwarzman, the chairman and CEO of Blackstone, calls the tax reform working its way through Congress is a "game changer."

The billionaire former advisor to President Trump as part of his polity council, told CNBC's "Halftime Report" that the bill was "actually sort of a game changer because there has been enormous frustration in terms of getting legislation passed."

The bill proposes to eliminate the deductibility of interest, something Schwarzman said would be a slight negative for private equity firms, which buy companies using financing. It also proposes that ordinary income tax be applied to investments of fewer than three years, a longer timeline than the one year threshold currently applied, something that is also not a positive for his firm, he said.

The policy council disbanded earlier this year as CEOs revolted against Trump's comments during the summer that appeared to support white supremacists. But Trump has also struggled to push his agenda through Congress, losing out on health care reform after multiple attempts. Tax reform is seen as a critical goal of his first term in office.

Schwarzman told CNBC on Tuesday, "this is a whopper. There is no doubt about it in terms of its impact, scale and the fact that many people thought that this wouldn't work. It seems at this point a pretty good shot that this is going to get resolved before Christmas."