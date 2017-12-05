Now New Yorkers can get a new Mercedes-Benz for 47 cents (a minute)

Car2Go is bringing Mercedes Benz vehicles for car-sharing in New York City 52 Mins Ago | 01:08

In a push to capitalize on its fastest growing North American market, Daimler-owned car-sharing service car2go just added Mercedes-Benz CLAs to its New York City fleet.

Twenty new CLAs are joining car2go's tiny 550 smart fourtwo vehicles in the Big Apple, its second-largest market. Car2go grew by 70 percent year over year in the city, where it has operated for three years.

"Transitioning to Mercedes-Benz in previous cities has gone very well, as the usage is two to three times that of the smarts," regional director Josh Moskowitz told CNBC.

The NYC upgrade comes as car2Go tries to build momentum in the U.S., after several setbacks during the past five years.