Cramer's lightning round: Don't fly into Trivago's stock just yet   

Trivago NV: "No, I want you to stay away from Trivago. I think this whole group, even though I like the concept of Priceline, Expedia and also Travelocity, is headed lower. And I am very, very certain that they're not down going down yet, so let's wait."

Sunoco LP: "No, I don't want you to buy more because I think that yield may be unsustainable. But I think that your initial impression is correct that there is some value there."

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation: "I've got about a half-dozen people on Twitter that keep telling me to pound the table on the stock. I think it's inexpensive. What more can I do?"

Mattel, Inc.: "Unless Hasbro buys them, you're going to be in a house of pain. I don't want you in the house of pain."

Lumber Liquidators: "It makes sense to buy Lumber Liquidators. That is the strongest part of what Home Depot talked about. Home Depot's got an analyst meeting, though. I'd rather see you in Home Depot."

Universal Display Corportation: "OLED is one of my favorites. I've been recommending it for 90 points. I want it to come down. You will not get a turn in OLED before you get a turn in Facebook, in Amazon, in Netflix and in Apple, so you wait."

Magellan Midstream Partners: "I think it's insanely valued. My charitable trust has been buying it right here. It is ridiculous. Yield 5 and a half [percent]. Everybody needs oil pipe from the Permian. They've got it. But you know what? I'm a lonely voice in the wilderness."