Greece believes there will be a deal on its debt issues 'very soon'

The Greek government believes a deal with international creditors on its current debt pile is just around the corner, potentially paving the way for the embattled euro zone economy to finally stand on its own.

"I think we will achieve a very, very good result very soon," Dimitris Tzanakopoulo, the Greek minister of state who is also the Greek government spokesperson, told CNBC in Athens on Monday.

Its third bailout program, a 86 billion euro aid package ($102 billion), is due to finish in August of next year — meaning that Greece will not receive any more disbursements from its creditors after that date and will have, in principle, to finance itself in the public markets.

In order to guarantee that market access won't be an issue after August, Greece hopes to get an agreement that will restructure its pile of debt before the summer — and thus, prove once more to investors that they can trust Greece after nearly a decade of financial crisis.